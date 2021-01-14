Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

TTWO stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

