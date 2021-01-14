TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,587.59 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

