TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group has set its Q3 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,587.59 and a beta of 0.15.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.