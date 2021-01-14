Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 108.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 76,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 114.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of TNDM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.35. 719,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

