Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) versus Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Head to Head Review

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83%

This table compares Tarena International and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $294.66 million 0.55 -$148.82 million N/A N/A Youdao $184.14 million 16.84 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -29.51

Youdao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tarena International and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 1 2 5 0 2.50

Youdao has a consensus target price of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Tarena International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Youdao beats Tarena International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides two K-12 education programs for children, including computer coding and robotics programming courses under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 180 directly managed learning centers in 70 cities; and 148 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 53 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

