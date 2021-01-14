Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Target by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $154.06. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

