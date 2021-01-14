TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 66.4% in December

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,870. The stock has a market cap of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 24.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

