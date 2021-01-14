TD Securities Raises Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

ATZ stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.87. The company had a trading volume of 488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.70. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 99.69.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

