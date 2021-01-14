TD Securities Raises Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$17.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 75.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million. Research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

