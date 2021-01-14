Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s stock price rose 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 1,115,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 221,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.91.

About Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

