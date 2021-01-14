Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,038,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

