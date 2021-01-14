Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 31,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,970 call options.

ERIC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 1,012,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

