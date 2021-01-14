Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Lowered to $38.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.13% from the company’s previous close.

TDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,773,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 199.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 217.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

