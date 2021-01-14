Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Lowered to $38.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.13% from the company’s previous close.
TDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.
Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,773,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 199.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 217.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
