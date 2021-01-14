Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.82 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $31.82 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $21.35 or 0.00055007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
