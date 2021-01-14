Telos (TLOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.63 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $10.63 million and $71,991.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded up 95.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.