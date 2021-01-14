Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telstra has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.