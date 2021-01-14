TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $546,331.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars.

