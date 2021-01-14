Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

