Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.