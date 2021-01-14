Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.53.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,100 shares of company stock worth $7,919,269 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

