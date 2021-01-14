Tendies Price Tops $0.0557 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $420,184.63 and approximately $48.65 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,946,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,546,507 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

