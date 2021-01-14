TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $61.25 million and approximately $154,968.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00227052 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,296.86 or 0.84238094 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,314,336,865 coins and its circulating supply is 67,313,607,756 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.