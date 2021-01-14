Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Terumo alerts:

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.