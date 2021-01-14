Tether Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $24.27 billion and $93.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,181,104,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,259,223,323 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

