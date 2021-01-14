Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
