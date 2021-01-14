The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist lowered The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of The Aarons stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 781,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,850. The Aarons has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aarons will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Aarons by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aarons by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aarons by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Aarons in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

