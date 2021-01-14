The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.78

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 5923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aarons in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Aarons’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,098,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Aarons by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in The Aarons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

The Aarons Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

