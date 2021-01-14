The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

The Allstate stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

