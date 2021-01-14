The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $922.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $923.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $960.37 and its 200-day moving average is $876.01.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 72.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

