The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $55.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

KO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 44,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $5,492,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

