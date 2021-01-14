The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 18 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 817 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($192.13).

Shares of LON:GOG traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,085 ($14.18). 90,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,630. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The firm has a market cap of £468.47 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 953.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.49.

Separately, HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,277 ($16.68).

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

