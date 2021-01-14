The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Buy

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,076. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

