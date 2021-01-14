The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

HHC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

