The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.66

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and traded as high as $19.76. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 12,840 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.