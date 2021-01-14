The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 32,620,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 1,095,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,949. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.