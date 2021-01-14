The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 13.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.