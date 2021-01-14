The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

