The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Up 6.4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $27.41. 5,714,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,442,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,546,976. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The RealReal by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

