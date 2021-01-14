The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 4.7% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002402 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,756,458 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

