The Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,371 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 521% compared to the average daily volume of 382 call options.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,193. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $229.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

