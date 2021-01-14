The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SMUUY stock remained flat at $$12.44 during trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

