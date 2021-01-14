The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

