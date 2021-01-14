The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 2,850,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,694,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.80, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$87.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

