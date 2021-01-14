The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Raised to Reduce at AlphaValue

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

SWGAY stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.