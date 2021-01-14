The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.18

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 12256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWGAY. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

