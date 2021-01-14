The Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRV stock opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

