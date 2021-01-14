The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $90,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

