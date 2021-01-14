The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. BidaskClub raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

