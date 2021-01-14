The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

