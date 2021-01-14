Thugs Finance (THUGS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,399.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,399.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003363 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

