Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Up 1.2%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 11,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

