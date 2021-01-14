Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 91,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 267,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$273.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

